1、初级战法战意消耗调整为30，高级战法调整为50。
2、战法“横扫2”给敌军造成麻痹效果改为昏迷效果。
建安外史 The Tales of Jian An update for 28 September 2023
2023.09.28更新说明
2、战法"横扫2"给敌军造成麻痹效果改为昏迷效果。
