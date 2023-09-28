 Skip to content

建安外史 The Tales of Jian An update for 28 September 2023

2023.09.28更新说明

1、初级战法战意消耗调整为30，高级战法调整为50。
2、战法“横扫2”给敌军造成麻痹效果改为昏迷效果。

