 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

《梅花易数》 update for 28 September 2023

2023.9.28.1 Update Description

Share · View all patches · Build 12302581 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed the issue of empty Diagrams Songs options after filling in blank spaces in the Diagrams Songs filter box

  2. If the achievement of the Level 6 is not activated, obtaining proficiency again will activate the achievement

  3. Rest time is limited to (0,48]

  4. Fixed issue where an item can be split into two

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2425371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link