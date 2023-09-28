-
Fixed the issue of empty Diagrams Songs options after filling in blank spaces in the Diagrams Songs filter box
If the achievement of the Level 6 is not activated, obtaining proficiency again will activate the achievement
Rest time is limited to (0,48]
Fixed issue where an item can be split into two
《梅花易数》 update for 28 September 2023
2023.9.28.1 Update Description
