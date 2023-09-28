Version 1.5.945: Single Tap fix

One of the mod features added in the last patch accidentally broke the Ranger's Double Tap so that it did not, in fact, double tap - so here's a small bugfix patch! Now it will properly attack twice.
CHANGES
- Fixed Double Tap only doing one attack when using a weapon
- Fixed Escape/Cancel button being able to select dialog options that are disabled
- Slightly improved Formula calculation speed (should speed up AI and some mods a tiny bit)
MODDING
- Fixed crash when capturing a ship that is part of a sea monster fleet
- Fixed tLoadGame GlobalTrigger being called on main menu and new game
- Fixed ActorPrefabs with "controllable=True;" crashing
- Fixed 'transferReverse' not working
- Locations that are hidden by discoverable_fReq becoming false can now be re-discovered
- Escape/Cancel button now searches for a valid DialogOptions from the bottom up instead of top down
- Disabled filename-unsafe characters in Zone ID field
