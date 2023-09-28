Version 1.5.945: Single Tap fix

One of the mod features added in the last patch accidentally broke the Ranger's Double Tap so that it did not, in fact, double tap - so here's a small bugfix patch! Now it will properly attack twice.

CHANGES

Fixed Double Tap only doing one attack when using a weapon

Fixed Escape/Cancel button being able to select dialog options that are disabled

Slightly improved Formula calculation speed (should speed up AI and some mods a tiny bit)

MODDING