Horizon's Gate update for 28 September 2023

Version 1.5.945: Single Tap fix

One of the mod features added in the last patch accidentally broke the Ranger's Double Tap so that it did not, in fact, double tap - so here's a small bugfix patch! Now it will properly attack twice.

CHANGES

  • Fixed Double Tap only doing one attack when using a weapon
  • Fixed Escape/Cancel button being able to select dialog options that are disabled
  • Slightly improved Formula calculation speed (should speed up AI and some mods a tiny bit)

MODDING

  • Fixed crash when capturing a ship that is part of a sea monster fleet
  • Fixed tLoadGame GlobalTrigger being called on main menu and new game
  • Fixed ActorPrefabs with "controllable=True;" crashing
  • Fixed 'transferReverse' not working
  • Locations that are hidden by discoverable_fReq becoming false can now be re-discovered
  • Escape/Cancel button now searches for a valid DialogOptions from the bottom up instead of top down
  • Disabled filename-unsafe characters in Zone ID field

