Halloween Event, New Character, Unlockable Outfits, Emote System & More!

Trick or treat?

Here at DEVOUR, we're celebrating spooky season with our yearly Halloween Event, which will run until November 6th at 9am PST. In this update, we're also thrilled to bring you a brand new emote system, a new playable character, new outfits, and more. We've also listened to player feedback asking for more to work towards and unlock in the game. Read on for more details!

The Manor

Before we explore the current update, we want to reassure players that we're still hard at work on our upcoming new map The Manor, due Spring 2024. If you haven't seen the concept art for demonic April, check it out now in our recent news post! We'll publish more news as soon as we can with a look at what we've been working on for the map's environment. We can't wait to show you more.

Without further ado, let's check out update 4.2 - it's a big one!

Kai's Halloween Outfit

To unlock this amazing, unique cosmetic for Kai, you need to beat any map on hard or nightmare while playing as him. If you miss out, you'll also be able to purchase the outfit after the Halloween event has ended.

Pumpkin Robe

Unlock this awesomely spooky robe by finding the 50 creepy Halloween pumpkins hidden across all 5 maps. Once unlocked, you'll still be able to wear the robe after the Halloween event has ended. After all, pumpkins are for life, not just for Halloween!

Note: Players who already unlocked the robe during last year's Halloween Event might need to find the 10 pumpkins on the new Slaughterhouse map to retain ownership of it (we understand that this is frustrating - from next year onward you won't have to do this anymore).

XP Boost

Many players enjoy DEVOUR over the Halloween period, so we're enabling a 1.5x EXP boost for the duration of the Halloween Event. Time to grind those cult ranks!

New Playable Character - Frank Morello

Introducing Frank Morello, DEVOUR's newest playable character. A New York native, Frank is a former fisherman and baseball fanatic who left the big apple behind to join the cult in the hope it would bring the power and fortune he craved.

Emote System

We know the character emotes are popular with players, so our devs have been hard at work implementing a brand new emote system, with 35 emotes we think you're going to love.

9 of these emotes are character unique, and can be unlocked by beating any map on Hard difficulty with that character. The rest can be unlocked by spending Ritual Tokens, or by purchasing them as a cosmetic. To find them, go to the Outfits section when in a Lobby, and click on the new Emotes tab. We hope to add more of these in future.

Note: We've also added a Classic Emote Behaviour gameplay setting, which allows you to use the game's 4 original emotes without changing the camera angle.

Outfits

Introducing 10 brand spanking new, purchasable outfits for your favourite (mostly) fashion conscious cult members (click to enlarge):

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37243634/61e22100d28a5ed8164ea810f2b252bb9e804637.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//37243634/61e22100d28a5ed8164ea810f2b252bb9e804637.jpg)[/url]

Unlockable Golden Robe

Beating any DEVOUR map on Nightmare difficulty is a real achievement. Now you can show off your demon banishing skills with this prestigious new Golden Robe, which can be unlocked for each character by beating any map on Nightmare difficulty while playing as them.

Crow Pet

Want your own little bundle of winged darkness following you around in game? Our new crow pet is now available to purchase.

Full 4.2 Changelog

New playable character: Frank Morello

New, revamped in-game emote system, along with a variety of unique, unlockable emotes that are earned by completing any map with a playable character on Hard difficulty (with new associated achievements)

Golden robes that can be unlocked for each playable character by beating any map on Nightmare difficulty (with new associated achievements)

New purchasable pet: Crow

New Halloween unlockable Kai outfit: Hollow. Unlocked by completing any map with Kai on Hard or Nightmare difficulty during the Halloween event. After the Halloween event ends the outfit will become a purchasable outfit.

A whole range of fun, new purchasable outfits!

10 new pumpkins to collect on Slaughterhouse to unlock the Halloween robe (Note: Unfortunately it's possible you may need to collect the new pumpkins to retain use of the Halloween robe if you had it before. This won't be necessary again, sorry!)

Fixed issues with flashlights not unlocking correctly after purchase

Fixed a spot on the Town where a player could escape out of bounds if crawling

Fixed gas tank texture appearing reversed on Slaughterhouse

Fixed an issue where hold mode for crouch didn't work correctly in VR

New controller glyphs for Dualshock/Dualsense controllers

Height of the VR camera in the menu now corresponds to player height in VR space for more realism

Vive controller VR hand synchronisation now more correctly matches controller rotation

The Invite Player button in lobby is now hidden in VR if you are not using SteamVR as your OpenXR runtime as a host

Corrected an issue that could cause a player to not laugh on completing a map objective on some maps

Keybinding UI changed from a grid to a list

Animals no longer lock on to food that they can see but they cannot get to. This was often a problem on the Asylum with rats seeing food through the shortcut drop hole

New mouse glyphs are used in keybindings and tutorials

Speaker icon in lobby used to indicate mic activity no longer flickers erractically

Fixed issue where tooltips were empty if a player menu was open in the lobby

Fixed resolution picker not opening in single player

Fixed the description text on hover for outfits/perks/pets/emotes from disappearing when you click the item

Improved the hitbox on Slaughterhouse boars so they are easier to kill if they are very close to the player

We'd like to thank everyone who's supported us as we've transitioned to map release schedule of roughly once a year. While we want to continue making new maps with original demons, we're also keen to avoid the developer burnout that is sadly all too common in our industry. From the conceptual stages through to release, maps simply take time to get right. We're still as committed as ever to the future and longevity of DEVOUR - we love bringing you all new scares!

