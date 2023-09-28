Eav 20.4 is now live!

Eav 20.4, ready to prove your mastery Mortal? Champion chapters are now here to really test your mortality... though their requirements must be met before accessing. There have been also a host of changes and improvements to many other aspects of game play.





New Champion Chapters, cruel level designs to overcome, these master levels will surely test those Mortals wanting a bit more challenge. However, to access these chapters, special requirement(s) must be met that can be checked from within the select menu.

Load Screens, when loading campaign or bonus chapters, their respective screen shot will now fade into the background.

Horde Aggression, demons will now have a chance to attract more of their kin in their vicinity when being attacked. Greater demons will have a much larger call radius so be wary.

Suppressor Changes, suppressed weapons will no longer aggro demons when shot, this is especially useful for picking off foes at range without drawing too much attention.

New MP7S Weapon, equipped with a suppressor and drum magazine, this beast of a sub will make short work of lower tier hordes. With a built-in glow sight, aiming in dark situations just got a whole lot easier. You will find them scattered throughout the campaign and within the rogue shop. Oh, and did I mention it could be akimbo'd too Mortal? Enjoy!





Changed Hotkeys, the MP7S has been grouped with the PPSH (hotkey 6) instead of the Deagle. The Deagle has now been grouped with the rest of the pistols. (hotkey 1) There are plans for the addition of configurable controls, hopefully sometime before the end of the year.

Chapter I Rework, there were some pretty hefty performance issues within chapter I that I have fixed. Lighting being the main culprit, now when playing with shadow settings set to low/medium, you should see a much more stabilized frame rate throughout most of the level. I wouldn't suggest higher tier graphical options UNLESS you have the hardware recommended for it. I have also gone through and replaced most of the old dorm assets that didn't really fit aesthetically with the level.

Chapters VII - IX Rework, most of Act II has been reworked with new weather effects. Thunder, lightning, and rain can all be heard and seen as you explore the surface. Demon spawns for chapter IX have also been optimized and balanced, some encounters just did a bit too much and caused some severe performance hitches. I plan to carry these kind of optimizations across the rest of the campaign to further improve the experience prior to launch.

New Bullet Tracer/Impact Effects, with the addition of RNG recoil, it was kind of hard to keep track of shots landed vs missed mid combat, or especially at range. To improve the feeling and provide better feedback to the player, I have decided to add tracers to every shot. Impact VFX have also been improved, now displaying different effects based on the type of surface you have struck. Tracers have also been added to ranged demons (grunts, death souls), allowing the player to track these threats a bit easier.

Improved Explosions, explosion VFX have been drastically improved, along with audible changes depending on the type of explosion.

With our first Champion chapter completed and the systems in place for bonus content, it should be smooth sailing when implementing the rest of the bonus content. With much of the bonus chapters planned out earlier this year, expect a steady stream of bi-weekly or monthly updates up until full release.

_With only ONE chapter left before a hypothetical 'Full Release' is ready, there are still some things that need to be fine-tuned. For all those who wish-listed and are waiting patiently for the day, I truly thank you for your patience and hope to deliver come launch next year. My eyes are set on a Spring release, but plans can always change. As for now Mortal..

Show No Fear and Good-Luck!_

Eav 20.4

Patch Notes

728.5 mb