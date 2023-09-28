Taboo Trial version 2.0 Update Notice

Dear players:

"Taboo Trial" will be updated to version 2.0 on September 28th at 11:00 AM. We recommend that all players update to the latest version to experience the new content.

Here are the specific updates:

New Content

Added a Photo Mode, accessible from the menu.

New Gameplay Features

Introduced Treasure Challenges, unlocked after completing Difficulty 10. Random treasure chests will appear in some levels, offering various material rewards upon completion. Added a Time-limited Challenge in the Fire Nation, unlocked after completing Difficulty 20. A new portal has been added to the Fire Nation shop for quick access. This challenge lasts for 3 minutes, and you can earn significant rewards based on the score of timed monsters. Added a new map exclusive to the Fire Nation Time-limited Challenge. Introduced a new elite enemy, the Multi-Turret, which appears in Treasure Challenges and Fire Nation Time-limited Challenges. Added Rune Refinement gameplay, unlocked after completing Difficulty 10. Runes can be refined by consuming materials to enhance their attributes. Added Rune Fusion gameplay, unlocked after completing Difficulty 10. By consuming materials and specific runes, you can collect a Rune Enhancement skill corresponding to the rune. You can choose one collected Rune Enhancement skill before starting a game. Introduced a new school effect, Flame Tornado, along with numerous corresponding rune skills, Hero's Blessings, and God's Blessings. Added three achievements that unlock different poses in Photo Mode.

Attribute Adjustments

Introduced Armor as a new attribute, which provides additional damage reduction. Armor can be obtained through rune properties, new talents, and various in-game blessings. Added Hit Recovery and Kill Recovery. Hitting and killing enemies will restore health based on the corresponding values. Introduced Skill Trigger Coefficients, affecting various trigger effects. Some multi-hit skills have coefficients lower than 1, while charging skills have coefficients greater than 1. All in-game damage reduction effects have been adjusted to be independently multiplicative.

Rune Adjustments

Added Rune Sets of varying qualities. Activating a specified number of Rune Sets will enhance 2-piece and 4-piece set effects simultaneously. From Difficulty 10 and above, Fire Giants will drop Rune Sets, with quantity increasing with difficulty. Fire Nation Challenge chests will also drop Rune Sets. Introduced a batch of Legendary Runes. Now, various mechanistic rune skills can also be obtained from Legendary Runes. The number of attributes for Legendary Runes has been increased from three to four (matching the number and scope of attributes for Rune Sets). Adjusted the affix library for runes, making it more reasonable. Added some survival-related affixes and loot rate-related affixes. Runes sold in the Rune Shop will now allow you to select from six different positions with random qualities.

Skill and Numerical Adjustments

Fixed numerous bugs where skill effects were not functioning correctly. Reworked Giant Bear's Rage, as detailed in the in-game skill description. Significantly enhanced Wolf Fury and Crow Fury. Changed the damage bonus for Eagle Fury to independent damage. Significantly boosted the numerical values of various refined attribute blessings in the game. Removed the backtracking effects from survival blessings and replaced them with improvements to Hit Recovery, Kill Recovery, maximum health, and damage reduction. Removed some weak effects from Hero's Blessings while strengthening most of the Hero's Blessing effects. Adjusted the effects of Hero's Blessings that reduce skill cooldown times. Greatly reduced the numerical values of enemies in the first and second chapters of high-difficulty levels, while slightly increasing the numerical values of enemies in the fourth chapter. Now, you can obtain blessings from a maximum of three schools per game. Each time you acquire a new blessing, the weighting for blessings from the corresponding school dynamically increases.

New Talents

Added a maximum level of 4 for Recasting Talents. You can now recast up to 4 times. Introduced the Resurgence Talent, which grants immunity to fatal damage and restores some health once per game. Added the Armor Talent, which increases base armor.

Other Adjustments

Introduced three different locking settings: Smart Lock, Distance Priority, and Angle Priority, in the Settings menu under Game Configuration. The menu interface will now display the names of selected blessing skills. The God's Gift books in the first chapter, first stage can now be freely recast an unlimited number of times. Increased the difficulty limit from 90 to 120. Before Difficulty 40, the optional difficulty level for time-limited clearances has been changed from +5 to +9. Optimized the lag issues in the main city.

Note 1: Two new DLC characters have been added, but they are still under review by Steam and have not yet been released. They will be available as soon as they pass the review.

Note 2: The discount on Steam is also subject to time restrictions and will only be available starting from September 29th.