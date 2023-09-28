EA. WE RELEASED IT.

Yes. That's right. GOOD NEWS EVERYONE.

I'm not sure what to even say - we made it somehow.

Unfortunately, due to the absolute shit storm that has been battering us in the past few days, some things didn't make it in:

-A few cutscenes are missing audio

-Briefing screen doesn't work as intended, but all the dialogue from it is accessible. You just can't click the buttons, instead it's a dialogue tree... woops

-No manekis. Manekis tomorrow.

That's it! Wow, we made it. Well, almost. Two hours late. You know what I mean.

There will also be a lot of bugs, no doubt. We're going to be up for a bit monitoring the situation and live patching. At some point we both have to sleep. When that happens, you'll have to wait 6-8 hours, then we'll resume live-patching.

Enjoy it! Despite all the terror and madness, we enjoyed making it too.

À bientôt, homme-vache de l'espace.

-Team Fortune