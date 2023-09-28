 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 28 September 2023

Third performance patch

  • Optimized the use of graphical card resources by details in the village.
  • Fixed a bug where certain NPCs would not properly use chairs in villages.
  • Reduced the required RAM by about 0.5 GB.

