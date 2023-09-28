September 27th Huge Balancing Update

Hello heroes!
We just published a huge patch with balancing changes requested by the community:
JOB ADJUSTMENTS
SWORDSMAN
CP Gain
- CP generation increased, 20% -> 25%
- Other skills to be analysed
WARRIOR
Death Angel
- 150% P. ATK adjusted to flat skill damage
- Lv 1/2/3 - 900/1100/1300
- Stun chance increased 60% -> 75%
- Stun duration decreased to 1.5 seconds (all levels)
- ATK/DEF buffs remain unchanged
- Cooldown increased 60 -> 150 seconds
Giant Strike
- Skill cooldown decreased
- 12 seconds -> 6 seconds
WARRIOR/GLADIATOR/BARBARIAN
CP Skills
- All CP generation skills adjusted to 80%
ARCHER
Eyes of Oizys
- Skill damage adjusted
- Lv 1/2/3/4 - 465/554/648/748
- Cooldown remains at 5 seconds
Eyes of Morpheus
- Cooldown decreased to 2 seconds (all levels)
ASSASSIN
Silent Fury
- Skill attack speed decreased
- Lv 1/2/3/4/5 - 25/30/35/40/45/50% -> 25/27/29/31/33
Blitz
- Slow duration decreased
- Lv 1/2/3/4/5 - 15/17/19/21/23s -> 3/3.5/4/4.5/5s
Dragon Claw
- Stun duration decreased 2s -> 1.5s
- Stun chance increased by +25% (all levels)
- Lv 1/2/3/4/5 - 32/37/41/46/50% -> 40/46/51/57/62%
ASSASSIN/HUNTER/DARK WALKER
CP Skills
- All CP generation skills adjusted to 80%
- Added Stealth skill to CP pool - 100%
CLERIC
Divine Blessing
- Adjusted from M. ATK % to flat shield amount
- Shield: Lv 1/2/3 - 1000/1750/2500
- Duration decreased 40s -> 15s
- Cooldown decreased 5 mins - 3 mins
SHAMAN
Song of Recovery
- Mana drain per second adjusted from 18 -> 5
- Temporary change until reworked
- Other skills to be analyzed
CLERIC/SHAMAN/PRIEST
CP Skills
- Ice Sphere, Destruction Sphere, and Thunder Lance added - 70% CP
- Spells: Rapid healing and Healing CP decreased to 10%
- Reason for change: Clerics can generate CP outside of combat uncontested
WIZARD
Booby Trap
- M. ATK% adjusted to flat skill damage
- Lv 1/2/3 - 100/125/150% -> 1000/1250/1500
- Critical damage adjusted from 2.0x -> 1.5x
- Cooldown increased 60 -> 150 seconds
Boreas' Rain
- M. ATK% adjusted to flat skill damage
- Lv 1/2/3/4 - 70/80/90/100% -> 700/800/900/1000
- Critical damage adjusted from 2.0x -> 1.5x
- Cooldown decreased 120 -> 60 seconds
Ice Lance
- Stun duration decreased from 3s -> 1
- Stun chance reverted back, 30% chance to all levels
- Lv 5 = 75% / Lv 6 = 77%
Ice Shield
- Duration decreased from 300s -> 180s
- Shield amount decreased by 40% (all levels)
WIZARD/SORCERER/ELEMENTALIST
CP Skills
- All CP generation skills adjusted to 70%
- Silence Lv 43 skill increased to 100% CP
HP TABLE ADJUSTMENTS
- Swordsman 1.95x
- Warrior 1.8x
- Assassin 1.65x
- Archer 1.32x
- Cleric 1.22x
- Wizard 1.2x
EQUIPMENT ADJUSTMENTS
- Rare weapon discrepancies fixed
- Level 40 Unique weapons and armor values increased
- Rogue armor M. DEF value adjusted to differentiate from Fighter armor
Changed files in this update