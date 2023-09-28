 Skip to content

Legend of Edda: Pegasus update for 28 September 2023

September 27th Huge Balancing Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12302090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello heroes!

We just published a huge patch with balancing changes requested by the community:

JOB ADJUSTMENTS

SWORDSMAN
CP Gain

  • CP generation increased, 20% -> 25%
  • Other skills to be analysed

WARRIOR
Death Angel

  • 150% P. ATK adjusted to flat skill damage
  • Lv 1/2/3 - 900/1100/1300
  • Stun chance increased 60% -> 75%
  • Stun duration decreased to 1.5 seconds (all levels)
  • ATK/DEF buffs remain unchanged
  • Cooldown increased 60 -> 150 seconds

Giant Strike

  • Skill cooldown decreased
  • 12 seconds -> 6 seconds

WARRIOR/GLADIATOR/BARBARIAN
CP Skills

  • All CP generation skills adjusted to 80%

ARCHER
Eyes of Oizys

  • Skill damage adjusted
  • Lv 1/2/3/4 - 465/554/648/748
  • Cooldown remains at 5 seconds

Eyes of Morpheus

  • Cooldown decreased to 2 seconds (all levels)

ASSASSIN
Silent Fury

  • Skill attack speed decreased
  • Lv 1/2/3/4/5 - 25/30/35/40/45/50% -> 25/27/29/31/33

Blitz

  • Slow duration decreased
  • Lv 1/2/3/4/5 - 15/17/19/21/23s -> 3/3.5/4/4.5/5s

Dragon Claw

  • Stun duration decreased 2s -> 1.5s
  • Stun chance increased by +25% (all levels)
  • Lv 1/2/3/4/5 - 32/37/41/46/50% -> 40/46/51/57/62%

ASSASSIN/HUNTER/DARK WALKER
CP Skills

  • All CP generation skills adjusted to 80%
  • Added Stealth skill to CP pool - 100%

CLERIC
Divine Blessing

  • Adjusted from M. ATK % to flat shield amount
  • Shield: Lv 1/2/3 - 1000/1750/2500
  • Duration decreased 40s -> 15s
  • Cooldown decreased 5 mins - 3 mins

SHAMAN
Song of Recovery

  • Mana drain per second adjusted from 18 -> 5
  • Temporary change until reworked
  • Other skills to be analyzed

CLERIC/SHAMAN/PRIEST
CP Skills

  • Ice Sphere, Destruction Sphere, and Thunder Lance added - 70% CP
  • Spells: Rapid healing and Healing CP decreased to 10%
  • Reason for change: Clerics can generate CP outside of combat uncontested

WIZARD
Booby Trap

  • M. ATK% adjusted to flat skill damage
  • Lv 1/2/3 - 100/125/150% -> 1000/1250/1500
  • Critical damage adjusted from 2.0x -> 1.5x
  • Cooldown increased 60 -> 150 seconds

Boreas' Rain

  • M. ATK% adjusted to flat skill damage
  • Lv 1/2/3/4 - 70/80/90/100% -> 700/800/900/1000
  • Critical damage adjusted from 2.0x -> 1.5x
  • Cooldown decreased 120 -> 60 seconds

Ice Lance

  • Stun duration decreased from 3s -> 1
  • Stun chance reverted back, 30% chance to all levels
  • Lv 5 = 75% / Lv 6 = 77%

Ice Shield

  • Duration decreased from 300s -> 180s
  • Shield amount decreased by 40% (all levels)

WIZARD/SORCERER/ELEMENTALIST
CP Skills

  • All CP generation skills adjusted to 70%
  • Silence Lv 43 skill increased to 100% CP

HP TABLE ADJUSTMENTS

  • Swordsman 1.95x
  • Warrior 1.8x
  • Assassin 1.65x
  • Archer 1.32x
  • Cleric 1.22x
  • Wizard 1.2x

EQUIPMENT ADJUSTMENTS

  • Rare weapon discrepancies fixed
  • Level 40 Unique weapons and armor values increased
  • Rogue armor M. DEF value adjusted to differentiate from Fighter armor

