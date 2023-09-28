 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Happy Mask update for 28 September 2023

Extra Bit Happy Mask Build 1.0.0.08

Share · View all patches · Build 12301999 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 1.0.0.08 Includes:
-Updated Keyboard Control Page
-Press button prompt addition to the Pause Menu
-Subtle design adjustments for both the North Tower & the South Tower
-Adjustments to the five Mini Boss Battles to make them easier
-Added Glow animation to each Spike Pike Hazard

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2525571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link