Build 1.0.0.08 Includes:
-Updated Keyboard Control Page
-Press button prompt addition to the Pause Menu
-Subtle design adjustments for both the North Tower & the South Tower
-Adjustments to the five Mini Boss Battles to make them easier
-Added Glow animation to each Spike Pike Hazard
Happy Mask update for 28 September 2023
Extra Bit Happy Mask Build 1.0.0.08
