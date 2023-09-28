9/28 Spirit Realm Tale Version Update Announcement

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update on September 28th at 9:30 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 210 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!

This update will provide compensation: Spirit Coin x10000, Lucky Treasure Box x1

[Function addition]

Brand new character: Blue Heron

Riding on the misty wind of the heron, the strings tremble! A new spirit scout with a "ghost walking" shape with displacement at both ends joins the spirit tuning board.

The character companion gift pack has now been put on the shelves. During the event, you can purchase the character Blue Heron and the set inside the gift pack directly. After purchasing directly, you can immediately return the equivalent value spirit stone

Welfare Function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption role

Free character experience this week

Agent camp: Nangong Yichen, He Ruoyao, Jiahui, Yan Chixia, Xia Shiyu, Ge Yongming

Simulated Grievance Camp: Xing Tian, Nie Xiaoqian, Little Spider, Spoon Demon

Limited time welfare activity launched: "Moon Bridge Banquet"

Autumn Tree Star Bridge, a full moon; The palace lamp suddenly lit up, and the feast was celebrated together.

Activity time: September 28, 2023- November 3, 2023

Activity rule: Completing tasks during the activity period will result in corresponding rewards

The new limited time "National Day Celebration" themed treasure trove opens

Activity time: September 28, 2023- November 3, 2023

After consuming 3900 spirit stones to unlock, you can start missions. After reaching a total activity of 900, you will receive the Summer Rain National Day Immortal series fashion, 2900 spirit stones, and other game props!

New Activity

Star Diamond Mall - Deep Sea Fantasy Theme Limited Time Launch

Disengaging the tides and moonlight, indulging in deep sea fantasies

Activity time: September 28, 2023- October 13, 2023

During the event, you can redeem through the Star Diamond Mall, and the clothing comes with special effects! A complete set of consumable spirit stones can be exchanged for exclusive hairstyles and special effects dance actions for deep-sea fantasy. Wearing a complete set of clothing on the BP interface and shopping mall can activate standby actions for deep-sea pearl scenes. In the station, permission skills and special effects will be activated.

National Day Gift Limited Time Lucky Treasure Box!

Thousands of trees grow cool and frost with clear air, and in the middle of January, the nine streets are bright

Activity time: September 28, 2023- October 7, 2023

During the event time, you can purchase a limited lucky gift package on the "National Day Gift" event interface! Extract and redeem new rotating fashion!

[New fitting room added]

New addition to the mall: Youyue Jinghuameng Xingchen series

New addition to Star Diamond Mall: Blue Heron - Deep Sea Fantasy Series

New character gift pack: Blue Heron - Old and New Collection

New addition to the treasure book: Summer Rain - National Day Immortal Journey

New addition of Broken Jade Mall: National Day fireworks

Balance adjustment

The effect delay after canceling the generation of small spider webs

Problem Repair