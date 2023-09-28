 Skip to content

Victim update for 28 September 2023

Extra Bit Victim Build 2.0.0.83

Share · View all patches · Build 12301947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 2.0.0.83 Includes:
-Updated Keyboard Control Page
-Press button prompt addition to the Pause Menu
-Subtle design adjustments for both the North Tower & the South Tower
-Adjustments to the five Mini Boss Battles to make them easier

