Build 2.0.0.83 Includes:
-Updated Keyboard Control Page
-Press button prompt addition to the Pause Menu
-Subtle design adjustments for both the North Tower & the South Tower
-Adjustments to the five Mini Boss Battles to make them easier
Victim update for 28 September 2023
Extra Bit Victim Build 2.0.0.83
