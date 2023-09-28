 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 28 September 2023

Spell Disk 0.4.3d update

Share · View all patches · Build 12301830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted some attack signal patterns of base mode enemies. Enemies that move along with the attack motion will be indicated by an arrow pattern inside the signal, while enemies that will not move will have a solid color. It's a work in progress, so enemy patterns will receive more holistic and consistent signals in later updates.
  • Auto-casting will be disabled after clearing the level in the base mode. Spell sounds were disrupting to some players and may have caused some issues when the spell was cast right as the elevator finished ascending and unloading the scene.
  • Added a blue outline indicator on the weapon spell slot. It will provide a better visual indication that your weapon spell is ready compared to the previous transparent vs. full-colored icon. The indicator will have a fast fade duration to minimize flashing images.
  • Off-screen enemy indicators will now reflect their current color instead of their base color. Elite enemies with different coloring will have their color appearing on their respective off-screen enemy indicator.
  • The Survivor mode boss at the 15-minute mark will drop a chest upon defeat in the endless mode.
  • Fixed the spin sound of Warrior Captain boss not disappearing upon defeat. Also, fixed enemy pattern sounds that were not receiving distance volume (fire wizard's fire and red knight spinning).
  • Fixed the worm caller minion spell. They will no longer rotate in strange directions upon being summoned. Also, they will no longer receive negative modifier effects (heal nearby enemies on death, explode for damage on death).
  • Being slowed from affliction or traps will no longer also slow down the hammer's charge attack marker movement speed. You can no longer 'flick' the hammer's charge attack marker off the wall. That was an unintended behavior from checking for wall colliders.
  • Fixed an issue where the first dialogue sound was generating an unnecessary log.
  • Fixed some typos and other outdated descriptions in certain languages.

Changed files in this update

