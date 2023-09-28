Multiple issues with the rename feature in the game reported in the discussions here, only impacts the English language version. Thank you very much for the report.
Her Heart's Desire: A Landlord Epic update for 28 September 2023
Name customization feature bug fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1632752 Depot 1632752
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update