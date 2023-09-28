Dev Diary: Internal Testing Has Begun!

Hello folks! Sorry it's been a HOT minute since the last Dev Diary update. Things ramped up hard and were progressing really well, I wanted to carry on momentum through with the code base as much as possible. Shu and I have been working hard here to get things at least into internal testing -- and today I’m pleased to announce that has finally started!

So far, internal testing only contains the Hidden. This is intentional, just to stress test some of the main systems and keep scope contained. So far, besides one minor issue that is now resolved, things have gone really well! Performance has increased substantially for testers so far, and support for smaller resolutions and lower end machines is much better! The Profile conversion process has also proceeded without a hitch, which is a huge relief!

When is Public Beta?

The plan here right now is to wait until all Classes are ready, then push into Public Beta. This will properly still have the Daily Draft locked out at first. The one thing it will have, however, is the Daughter of the Void update. The plan is to launch the 2.0 version on PC with the (long awaited) Daughter of the Void update bundled in. I’m targeting November/December for all this still, as I’m still committed to get things out before the end of the year.

Custom Cards/Artifacts

Whilst the systems are currently in place, we’re going to be putting together some documentation and scripts to better support this, however it will be after the 2.0 launch. We’ll also hold a few “workshops” to sit down with players and ensure that everything they want to do, they can do.

Mobile Testing

Once the PC Steam version is fully up-to-date, I'll provide more details on Mobile testing. This has been something we’ve been mindful of throughout this re-write, so any bugs fixed on PC are going to flow right down. Pretty much all screens so far have a Mobile/Small Screen version ready to go, so this process should be smooth! I think the end of the year is still a possibility for Mobile, however that may bleed into January if something unforeseen shows up! Switch will then begin testing after that!

Having such a long period of silence is never easy, and I apologize yet again for this! It's such a relief to finally have people playing this version, and I can’t wait to share it with all of you. Throughout this process, I’m so thankful for the continued support, and a huge welcome to all the new players! We’ll be back on track with constant content updates again before too long!

Also, a huge shoutout to everyone who has left reviews recently! It helps immensely for us, and has been the driving force for keeping things positive as we push through this rewrite.



All for now -- more soon!

Josh