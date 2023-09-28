 Skip to content

Rusted Moss update for 28 September 2023

1.47 Hotfix Patch Notes

1.47 Hotfix Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

September 28, 2023 - Hotfix Patch Notes

Build ID: 12301650

Thank you all for playing Rusted Moss!
After hearing your feedback and bug reports, we have rolled out a hotfix which fixes several bugs that were affecting the playability of the game.

Bug fixes
  • Fixed inconsistent ichor sizes
  • Fixed MP upgrades counter displaying incorrect count on the Upgrade tab in the Map
  • Fixed death pits not activating properly in certain rooms

We truly appreciate everyone's support and we hear all of your feedback! We are currently working closely with the developer to try and squash more bugs and implement more QoL features to help you master the grapple! Stay tuned for more updates!

If you have any feedback or bugs to report, please post them on the forum:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1772830/discussions/0/3828664382481109031/

