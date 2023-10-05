Ooblets out now on Steam!!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We’re really excited to announce that Ooblets is now out on Steam!

Steam Deck?

While we didn’t get Steam Deck certified in time for launch day, the game has been running really well on our Decks with usable controls and very readable text.

Events

Our big new Halloween Event just started and is running until at least Nov 15th so you’ll have plenty of time to do and collect all the spooky things!

Keep an eye out for our upcoming v1.4 Oobmobiles Update that’s launching soon and be sure you’ve joined our email club and discord to be notified when that and other important things happen!

Thanks!

We’re so incredibly proud of everyone on our team and all the folks who have worked with us over the years. Ooblets represents many people’s astonishing hard work, creativity, humor, personality, individuality, care, and love—and we hope that shines through when you play it.