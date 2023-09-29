1.25.03 - Gwen - The Field Alchemist is now LIVE

Share · View all patches · Build 12301522 · Last edited 29 September 2023 – 02:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Gwen - The Field Alchemist



Harness the powers of the elements! Make your foes yield to your 4 elemental powers!

Fire, Energy, Earth, and Air!

Gwen's playstyle revolves around picking an element to match the situation.

Earth provides a shield to yourself, and allies when applied

Fire provides a damage buff to yourself, and allies when applied

Air provides movement speed

Energy provides Energy regeneration!

The projectiles also have unique effects as well.

Earth is a heavy hitting direct hit 60 damage attack.

Fire is a Damage over Time effect, allowing you to track your foes.

Air spawns a cyclone on surfaces, serving as "boost pads"

Energy deals moderate damage, and spikes enemies whom are not 'grounded' enough. bolting them for massive damage!

Patch Notes

+New Character:

Gwen - The Field Alchemist

Harness the power of 4 different elements to conquer the battlefield.

Buff your allies, yourself, or smite down enemies with alchemical combos.

+Balance Changes:

Friday

Heal Magnum

-Instant damage 7 to 4

-DoT 15 over 3 seconds to 12 over 3 seconds

Kick

-Damage 40 to 35

-Hurtbox Duration 0.4s to 0.3s

Abigail

+Starting Ammo 100 to 200 Scrap

BABY Shotgun

+Pellet damage 6 to 7 each (Regular shotgun off map is 8)

Hemlock

-Can no longer apply harpoon bleed to turrets, giving himself free speed.

Charlie mini-Rework

Now takes 25% increased damage while holding the flag instead of 15%

Brush-Off Passive:

Before: 10% damage taken upfront, 90% of it delayed over 3 seconds

After: 20% damage taken upfront, 80% of it delayed over 3 seconds

Removed the ability to animation cancel her reverse "roll"

Movement speed increased by 18% (800 to 950)

Jump power 550 -> 650

Staff slam cost 60 -> 50

Staff slam damage 45 -> 55

Knock out Punch Momentum increased by 25%

Energy Tick changed from 0.35 to 0.245

Dalton

Removed 50% Fire & Poison resistance

Map Changes

Mechanyon

Removed Rifles from each base rooftop

Added a new Rifle spawn to under the bridge on the hill

BUG FIXES:

Camille USB Mouse skin headlamp was turned off (Fixed)

Kill-Streak Announcer in wave defense is now disabled

Dalton Scope didnt account for ultra-wide monitors (Fixed)

Wave Defense servers could not be converted back to normal servers once started (Fixed)

Items on Dalton disappear completely while scoped (All items attached to him, arrows, guns, etc)

Charlie's item slot marker no longer is bugged out & features a new instant cast animation

Randomizer no longer displays all character portraits while enabled (Was a bug) Never actually impacted gameplay, but was confusing

Plummeter now gives 10 ammo on pickup (Fixes an issue on Randomizer)

Wait to Respawn text no longer animates if you have no lives left

Other Features: