1.25.03 - Gwen - The Field Alchemist is now LIVE

Gwen - The Field Alchemist
Harness the powers of the elements! Make your foes yield to your 4 elemental powers!
Fire, Energy, Earth, and Air!
Gwen's playstyle revolves around picking an element to match the situation.
- Earth provides a shield to yourself, and allies when applied
- Fire provides a damage buff to yourself, and allies when applied
- Air provides movement speed
- Energy provides Energy regeneration!
The projectiles also have unique effects as well.
- Earth is a heavy hitting direct hit 60 damage attack.
- Fire is a Damage over Time effect, allowing you to track your foes.
- Air spawns a cyclone on surfaces, serving as "boost pads"
- Energy deals moderate damage, and spikes enemies whom are not 'grounded' enough. bolting them for massive damage!
Patch Notes
+New Character:
Gwen - The Field Alchemist
Harness the power of 4 different elements to conquer the battlefield.
Buff your allies, yourself, or smite down enemies with alchemical combos.
+Balance Changes:
Friday
Heal Magnum
-Instant damage 7 to 4
-DoT 15 over 3 seconds to 12 over 3 seconds
Kick
-Damage 40 to 35
-Hurtbox Duration 0.4s to 0.3s
Abigail
+Starting Ammo 100 to 200 Scrap
BABY Shotgun
+Pellet damage 6 to 7 each (Regular shotgun off map is 8)
Hemlock
-Can no longer apply harpoon bleed to turrets, giving himself free speed.
Charlie mini-Rework
- Now takes 25% increased damage while holding the flag instead of 15%
- Brush-Off Passive:
- Before: 10% damage taken upfront, 90% of it delayed over 3 seconds
- After: 20% damage taken upfront, 80% of it delayed over 3 seconds
- Removed the ability to animation cancel her reverse "roll"
- Movement speed increased by 18% (800 to 950)
- Jump power 550 -> 650
- Staff slam cost 60 -> 50
- Staff slam damage 45 -> 55
- Knock out Punch Momentum increased by 25%
- Energy Tick changed from 0.35 to 0.245
Dalton
- Removed 50% Fire & Poison resistance
Map Changes
Mechanyon
- Removed Rifles from each base rooftop
- Added a new Rifle spawn to under the bridge on the hill
BUG FIXES:
- Camille USB Mouse skin headlamp was turned off (Fixed)
- Kill-Streak Announcer in wave defense is now disabled
- Dalton Scope didnt account for ultra-wide monitors (Fixed)
- Wave Defense servers could not be converted back to normal servers once started (Fixed)
- Items on Dalton disappear completely while scoped (All items attached to him, arrows, guns, etc)
- Charlie's item slot marker no longer is bugged out & features a new instant cast animation
- Randomizer no longer displays all character portraits while enabled (Was a bug) Never actually impacted gameplay, but was confusing
- Plummeter now gives 10 ammo on pickup (Fixes an issue on Randomizer)
- Wait to Respawn text no longer animates if you have no lives left
Other Features:
- New Keybind: Hide UI (f2 by default)
- New Default color option in the skin menu
- Ability to make a list of allowed characters via the ServerSettings.ini (You can have a dalton only server if you want)
- A new Character-Random select button on the character select screen
Changed files in this update