Mars First Logistics update for 30 September 2023

Patch v202309281007

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Maximum channels has been increased to 20 (from 9).
  • Channels are now not reassigned when copy-pasting sub-assemblies.
  • In the editor, you can now middle-click to pick a part already on the vehicle.
  • Parts are now added to the recent tray when selected, rather than when they are attached.
  • Pressing left and right wheel turn buttons at the same time now results in no steer rather than turning left.
  • Fix a visual glitch with long chains of ball joints.
  • Fix a potential issue with generating copied part icon.

Thanks for the feedback and bug reports!

