Patch v202309281007

- Maximum channels has been increased to 20 (from 9).
- Channels are now not reassigned when copy-pasting sub-assemblies.
- In the editor, you can now middle-click to pick a part already on the vehicle.
- Parts are now added to the recent tray when selected, rather than when they are attached.
- Pressing left and right wheel turn buttons at the same time now results in no steer rather than turning left.
- Fix a visual glitch with long chains of ball joints.
- Fix a potential issue with generating copied part icon.
