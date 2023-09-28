 Skip to content

Hexarchy update for 28 September 2023

Hexarchy Beta 0.753

Build 12301496 · Last edited by Wendy

Misc
  • Can use Steam friend UI to join game custom lobbies
  • Difficulty for existing levels reduced, new "Hardest" difficulty level added
  • Performance improvements
  • Localization updates
  • Backend matchmaking changes
  • Game server networking changes
  • Added tips for burning cards
  • New music tracks
  • New card art
  • Can hide game code for custom game lobbies
  • Added notification to player if network issues detected
  • Hotkeys for Burn and Save card now always show
  • UI tweaks to reduce accidental card plays
Balance
  • Pillaging a city now gives 4 victory points
  • Pillaging a city no longer destroys nearby Holy Sites
  • Fort now reduces damage taken while attacking or defending on the hex by 50%
  • Farm food yield bonus increased to 3
  • Legionnaire - player now immediately draws a promotion card when built
  • Jaguar - strength increased
  • Mamluk - strength increased and moved one tech tier later
  • Arabia Trade Hub - now gives 3 gold
  • Cossack hammer cost increased
  • Imperial Guard hammer cost increased
  • Bread and Circus happiness increased to 75%. Hammer cost increased
  • Zero damage attacks no longer can be used to trigger a flank attack
Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where a player that selected Random might end up with your chosen civilization in multiplayer
  • Fixed an issue where famine multiple turns in a row wouldn't remove population
  • Catapult and cannon move sound volume reduced
  • Fixed issue where target hex arrow would stay active while picking which unit on a hex to target
  • Fixed issue where Arabia's Trade Hub would not always add at least 3 resources for trade
  • Hut and Holy Site notification icon fixes
  • Fixed an issue where captured cities could show maintenance that could not be paid
  • Fixed an issue where East India Company would sometimes not give enough hexes
  • Fixed an issue where collected huts would block improvements from being built on that hex this turn

