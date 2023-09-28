Hexarchy Beta 0.753

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Misc
- Can use Steam friend UI to join game custom lobbies
- Difficulty for existing levels reduced, new "Hardest" difficulty level added
- Performance improvements
- Localization updates
- Backend matchmaking changes
- Game server networking changes
- Added tips for burning cards
- New music tracks
- New card art
- Can hide game code for custom game lobbies
- Added notification to player if network issues detected
- Hotkeys for Burn and Save card now always show
- UI tweaks to reduce accidental card plays
Balance
- Pillaging a city now gives 4 victory points
- Pillaging a city no longer destroys nearby Holy Sites
- Fort now reduces damage taken while attacking or defending on the hex by 50%
- Farm food yield bonus increased to 3
- Legionnaire - player now immediately draws a promotion card when built
- Jaguar - strength increased
- Mamluk - strength increased and moved one tech tier later
- Arabia Trade Hub - now gives 3 gold
- Cossack hammer cost increased
- Imperial Guard hammer cost increased
- Bread and Circus happiness increased to 75%. Hammer cost increased
- Zero damage attacks no longer can be used to trigger a flank attack
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where a player that selected Random might end up with your chosen civilization in multiplayer
- Fixed an issue where famine multiple turns in a row wouldn't remove population
- Catapult and cannon move sound volume reduced
- Fixed issue where target hex arrow would stay active while picking which unit on a hex to target
- Fixed issue where Arabia's Trade Hub would not always add at least 3 resources for trade
- Hut and Holy Site notification icon fixes
- Fixed an issue where captured cities could show maintenance that could not be paid
- Fixed an issue where East India Company would sometimes not give enough hexes
- Fixed an issue where collected huts would block improvements from being built on that hex this turn
