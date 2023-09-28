Hotfix 09/27/2023

Made some adjustments to the difficulty modes of the game:
CASUAL
- Guns do more damage
- Enemies do less damage
- 5 distinct weapons
- 30 ammo pickups (20 boxes + 10 explosive rounds)
- 30 syringes
- 10 crosses
- Slower boss
STANDARD
- Guns do less damage
- Enemies do less damage
- 5 distinct weapons
- 25 ammo pickups (20 boxes + 5 explosive rounds)
- 25 syringes
- 5 crosses
- Slower boss
HARDCORE
- Guns do less damage
- Enemies do more damage
- 4 distinct weapons
- 20 ammo pickups (15 boxes + 5 explosive rounds)
- 15 syringes
- 5 crosses
- Faster boss
NIGHTMARE
- Guns do less damage
- Enemies do more damage
- 3 distinct weapons
- 15 ammo pickups (15 boxes + 0 explosive rounds)
- 15 syringes
- 0 crosses
- Faster boss
- Special enemy types can spawn anywhere
Other Changes
- Made the numbers for morse code a bit slower and easier to hear
- Fixed issue where players would fall out of the map and get kicked from the server. In the rare case that it does happen again I've made it teleport players back to spawn instead.
Changed files in this update