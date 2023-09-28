 Skip to content

Enigma Manor update for 28 September 2023

Hotfix 09/27/2023

Build 12301457

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made some adjustments to the difficulty modes of the game:

CASUAL

  • Guns do more damage
  • Enemies do less damage
  • 5 distinct weapons
  • 30 ammo pickups (20 boxes + 10 explosive rounds)
  • 30 syringes
  • 10 crosses
  • Slower boss

STANDARD

  • Guns do less damage
  • Enemies do less damage
  • 5 distinct weapons
  • 25 ammo pickups (20 boxes + 5 explosive rounds)
  • 25 syringes
  • 5 crosses
  • Slower boss

HARDCORE

  • Guns do less damage
  • Enemies do more damage
  • 4 distinct weapons
  • 20 ammo pickups (15 boxes + 5 explosive rounds)
  • 15 syringes
  • 5 crosses
  • Faster boss

NIGHTMARE

  • Guns do less damage
  • Enemies do more damage
  • 3 distinct weapons
  • 15 ammo pickups (15 boxes + 0 explosive rounds)
  • 15 syringes
  • 0 crosses
  • Faster boss
  • Special enemy types can spawn anywhere

Other Changes

  • Made the numbers for morse code a bit slower and easier to hear
  • Fixed issue where players would fall out of the map and get kicked from the server. In the rare case that it does happen again I've made it teleport players back to spawn instead.

