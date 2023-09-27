1.1.0 - Advanced Building and a Vast New Map!

Players can no longer pick up Undead's weapons

Advanced Building

Bigger Map

Damage to rocks has been nerfed

Skill percentages adjusted

Limited Controller support*

Iron ore harvest amount nerfed

