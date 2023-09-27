1.1.0 - Advanced Building and a Vast New Map!

- Players can no longer pick up Undead's weapons
- Advanced Building
- Bigger Map
- Damage to rocks has been nerfed
- Skill percentages adjusted
- Limited Controller support*
- Iron ore harvest amount nerfed
