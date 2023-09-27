 Skip to content

Shipwrecked update for 27 September 2023

1.1.0 - Advanced Building and a Vast New Map!

Share · View all patches · Build 12301283 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Players can no longer pick up Undead's weapons
  • Advanced Building
  • Bigger Map
  • Damage to rocks has been nerfed
  • Skill percentages adjusted
  • Limited Controller support*
  • Iron ore harvest amount nerfed

