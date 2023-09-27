Tap Ninja v5.0.1 is live!

● Players that have played the v5.0.0 will receive a boost to the Ascension Gold bonus, as it was not applied correctly before, same as everyone else

● Decreased the cost for the Treasury and Shrine buildings while increasing the GpS for most buildings

● Unlocking the Medal upgrade row six and higher now requires less Medal upgrades

● Requirements for unlocking new Pet slots have been made slightly easier

● Overspent currency for Eggs & Keys now appear correctly

● Achievement requirements for defeating Enemies and using Abilities now appear correctly

More balancing changes will be coming, please hold on and don't lose hope, because as much as you want the game to be fun - so do I.