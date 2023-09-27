 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tap Ninja update for 27 September 2023

Tap Ninja v5.0.1 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12301181 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● Players that have played the v5.0.0 will receive a boost to the Ascension Gold bonus, as it was not applied correctly before, same as everyone else
● Decreased the cost for the Treasury and Shrine buildings while increasing the GpS for most buildings
● Unlocking the Medal upgrade row six and higher now requires less Medal upgrades
● Requirements for unlocking new Pet slots have been made slightly easier
● Overspent currency for Eggs & Keys now appear correctly
● Achievement requirements for defeating Enemies and using Abilities now appear correctly

More balancing changes will be coming, please hold on and don't lose hope, because as much as you want the game to be fun - so do I.

Changed files in this update

Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
  • Loading history…
Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
  • Loading history…
Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link