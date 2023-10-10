Star Wars Jedi: Survivor™ - Patch 7.5 Details

Patch 7.5 for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will arrive at 7am PST / 2pm UTC.
Patch 7.5 Details
This patch introduces several fixes across all platforms, including:
- Fixes for creature & vehicle animations
- Fix for binocular beacons not working when ray tracing is disabled
- Quality improvement for reflections when ray tracing is disabled
We appreciate the continued support you’ve given Star Wars Jedi: Survivor while we’ve been hard at work improving your experience. As always, let us know if you run into any additional issues.
