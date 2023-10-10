Star Wars Jedi: Survivor™ - Patch 7.5 Details

Share · View all patches · Build 12301162 · Last edited 10 October 2023 – 14:06:15 UTC by Wendy

Patch 7.5 for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will arrive at 7am PST / 2pm UTC.

Patch 7.5 Details

This patch introduces several fixes across all platforms, including:

Fixes for creature & vehicle animations

Fix for binocular beacons not working when ray tracing is disabled

Quality improvement for reflections when ray tracing is disabled

We appreciate the continued support you’ve given Star Wars Jedi: Survivor while we’ve been hard at work improving your experience. As always, let us know if you run into any additional issues.