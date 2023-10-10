 Skip to content

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™ update for 10 October 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor™ - Patch 7.5 Details

Share · View all patches · Build 12301162 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 7.5 for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will arrive at 7am PST / 2pm UTC.

Patch 7.5 Details

This patch introduces several fixes across all platforms, including:

  • Fixes for creature & vehicle animations
  • Fix for binocular beacons not working when ray tracing is disabled
  • Quality improvement for reflections when ray tracing is disabled

We appreciate the continued support you’ve given Star Wars Jedi: Survivor while we’ve been hard at work improving your experience. As always, let us know if you run into any additional issues.

