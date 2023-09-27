 Skip to content

College Kings 2 - Episode 1 update for 27 September 2023

[3.2.7] - 2023-09-27

Last edited by Wendy

Added
  • Added "(ep X)" to the main menu to quickly identify the installed episode
  • Readded CK1 imagemap to kiwii
Fixed
  • Fixed scene gallery scenes continuing past replay
  • Fixed Ape/Wolf Cameron and Imre paths
  • Fixed Lauren images in second photoshoot
  • Fixed messages in Cameron shorts scene
  • Fixed Lindsey walking into computer room again
  • Fixed pool party free roam events
  • Fixed pool party watergun clickable object
  • Fixed reputation components for old saves
  • Fixed missing MC profile picture in kiwii
  • Fixed Kiwii and Messenger being the wrong object type
  • Fixed missing text_messages for old saves
  • Fixed phone missing applications
  • Fixed Messenger having the wrong NPC on old saves
  • Fixed after_load on fresh saves with small label_history
Removed
  • Removed unused images from first photoshoot

