[3.2.7] - 2023-09-27

Added
- Added "(ep X)" to the main menu to quickly identify the installed episode
- Readded CK1 imagemap to kiwii
Fixed
- Fixed scene gallery scenes continuing past replay
- Fixed Ape/Wolf Cameron and Imre paths
- Fixed Lauren images in second photoshoot
- Fixed messages in Cameron shorts scene
- Fixed Lindsey walking into computer room again
- Fixed pool party free roam events
- Fixed pool party watergun clickable object
- Fixed reputation components for old saves
- Fixed missing MC profile picture in kiwii
- Fixed Kiwii and Messenger being the wrong object type
- Fixed missing
text_messages for old saves
- Fixed phone missing applications
- Fixed Messenger having the wrong NPC on old saves
- Fixed after_load on fresh saves with small label_history
Removed
- Removed unused images from first photoshoot
