On Dark Terms update for 27 September 2023

Hotfix 2 for 0.0.9

27 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATES

  • Reduced Embodiment of Fear perk applied to entities for all difficulties.
  • Reduced Embodiment of Suffering perk applied to entities for all difficulties.
  • Pride Ability has been reduced.
  • Revenant Ability has been reduced.
  • Ghost Hunt initial hunt speed has been reduced.
  • Demon Hunt initial hunt speed has been increased.
  • Corruption Level increases more slowly on all difficulties.
  • Corruption Level pauses during hunts and resumes when they end (this will help reduce the number of times players have to burn when dying multiple times attempting Hunts).
  • Players can now HIDE while in Astral From!
  • Burning corruption no longer deals damage to players.
  • Hallucinations will no longer spawn while a player is both in the summoning book realm and close to a summoning book that they are trying to open.
  • Improvements to texture optimization.
  • Updated the Database UI so that it feels more intuitive to select an entity after reading about its abilities.
  • Added text color highlights to important information in the Embodiment tabs for Events, Interactions, and Anomalies to better help pinpoint the key elements to pay attention to.

FIXES

  • Fixed an issue where exiting astral form while not sprinting was sometimes causing stamina to start dropping as if the player were sprinting.
  • Fixed an issue where Mall spirit charm mannequins were walking in place when standing still rather than Idling.
  • Fixed an issue where spirt charm entities would sometimes kill players that were crouched in Astral Form.
  • Fixed an Issue where the dungeon reset timer was not showing when leaving a dungeon in Astral Form.

