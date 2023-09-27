Hotfix 2 for 0.0.9

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
UPDATES
- Reduced Embodiment of Fear perk applied to entities for all difficulties.
- Reduced Embodiment of Suffering perk applied to entities for all difficulties.
- Pride Ability has been reduced.
- Revenant Ability has been reduced.
- Ghost Hunt initial hunt speed has been reduced.
- Demon Hunt initial hunt speed has been increased.
- Corruption Level increases more slowly on all difficulties.
- Corruption Level pauses during hunts and resumes when they end (this will help reduce the number of times players have to burn when dying multiple times attempting Hunts).
- Players can now HIDE while in Astral From!
- Burning corruption no longer deals damage to players.
- Hallucinations will no longer spawn while a player is both in the summoning book realm and close to a summoning book that they are trying to open.
- Improvements to texture optimization.
- Updated the Database UI so that it feels more intuitive to select an entity after reading about its abilities.
- Added text color highlights to important information in the Embodiment tabs for Events, Interactions, and Anomalies to better help pinpoint the key elements to pay attention to.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue where exiting astral form while not sprinting was sometimes causing stamina to start dropping as if the player were sprinting.
- Fixed an issue where Mall spirit charm mannequins were walking in place when standing still rather than Idling.
- Fixed an issue where spirt charm entities would sometimes kill players that were crouched in Astral Form.
- Fixed an Issue where the dungeon reset timer was not showing when leaving a dungeon in Astral Form.
