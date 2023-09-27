Share · View all patches · Build 12300936 · Last edited 27 September 2023 – 23:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Bug Fixes: We’ve squashed several minor bugs to ensure smoother gameplay.

Enhanced Door Access: For added convenience, doors can now be opened with both LMB and RMB, provided you have the key.

Noticeable Security Point Key: We’ve made the key to the security point more prominent to aid your progression.

Additional Battery: We’ve placed an extra battery near the flashlight, keeping you illuminated for longer.

Localization Fix: The absence of Russian localization in the description of flashlight batteries has been rectified.

We are committed to continually enhancing your experience and are eager to hear your thoughts on these updates. Dive back into the shadows and experience these improvements firsthand! Enjoy the heightened immersion, and as always, stay safe in the shadows! 🌒