Corvos Dynasty Playtest update for 27 September 2023

Patch 0.5.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Haunted Mansion is now accessible
  • Lantern has a wider radius and you can now see without a lantern
  • Fixed sequence breaking for Chapter 2
  • Being killed gives game over instead of teleporting to nearest inn (temporary)

