- Haunted Mansion is now accessible
- Lantern has a wider radius and you can now see without a lantern
- Fixed sequence breaking for Chapter 2
- Being killed gives game over instead of teleporting to nearest inn (temporary)
Corvos Dynasty Playtest update for 27 September 2023
Patch 0.5.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
