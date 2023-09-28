Miyo arrives in the eternal fields of battle!

The new fighter is available right now to play! Two Strikes' seventh character just arrived at the after-death fields of battle. The Shinigami couldn't be happier!

Who is Miyo?

Miyo originally did not intend to become a swordsmith. She originally wanted to join the Shinto priesthood. Due to the war, this proved to not be possible. As an emergency backup, Miyo ended up working with her father, swordsmithing. This went on for several years, and they slowly dragged themselves out of poverty through superior craftsmanship, specializing in creating tanto and tachi for middle-class samurai. However, due to a freak accident, Miyo was forced to step in to become the only smith of the family.

For the rest of her story, you have to find out when the Story Mode is ready!

Miyo's Gameplay!

Miyo is a master at dissimulating her attacks. For each of the swords she owns, comes a different attack, but they all start with the same animation, making it impossible to predict from the few initial frames what is coming out next! Mixing that with her above-average combination of cancels, she can't be very hard to anticipate.

Miyo's move set

Weak Attack [Little fox]: This is a very basic sword slash with a short-range but fast delivery. This uses her mid-size sword named Little Fox.

Strong Attack [the sword of ten fists]: This attack begins with her jumping backward and can be used quite well against overly aggressive characters, and while having quite the long range, this attack can be used in many ways with the canceling and feinting. I will let you all find out by yourselves. This attack uses her longest sword the Sword of Ten Fists, named after the swords owned by Shinto gods.

Both of his attacks can be canceled.

DashForward [The sword of life]: This is also an attack. Can be used in many ways to cancel both weak and strong attacks. Miyo uses her smaller sword to perform this attack called The Sword of Life, inspired by Susanoo's sword.

DashBack: Miyo is an aggressive fighter, always putting pressure, because of this, her dashback is a dash forward that can be used to cancel both weak and strong attacks, setting up new weak attacks or the dash forward attack.

The feints also work a little bit differently for her. I invite you to try it out!

General Changes:

New voice actors:

Miyo comes completely voiced and this time, our old friend Hozoin will finally be able to speak his mind as well! Super happy with the results for both of them!

New scenario and music!

Miyo comes with her stage, named the Paper Furnace, and a brand new OST gives life to it.

A new stage selection menu and random selection were added!

Since now we have 7 scenarios, the old selection was too small. For that reason, I decided to redo it with 10 spaces now. Two for the last scenarios that are missing (Shenyan and the Shinigami) and a space for random selection of the scenarios.

Game mode description added!

One of the things I noticed could confuse some players was the fact that even though the game modes have simple names, it wasn't 100% clear to the players exactly what they did. Now they have a small description that will help them navigate better.

Round Counters Replaced

The green flames were removed and a newly animated, bigger beautiful flames were added in place to make the round counter clearer to all players.

Nerfs:

Ayai was the only one affected this time around. She was heavily nerfed thought. Both of her attack recuperations are now 40% longer. The reason for this is that she was able to come out unscattered after being perfectly parried since her recovery was so fast, so no risk and all reward for her.

Let me know what you think of this change in the comments, please.

Bug Fixes!

Not a lot of bug fixes in the version. Some sound effects were fixed and pressing confirm does not play them twice, which was pretty annoying.