Mouse Friendly Update!

Hey there guys and gals - here's an update coming at ya by popular demand.
Apparently y'all like to click stuff - so now you can click stuff!
What's New?
- All in-game menus are clickable
- Lobby has been overhauled to allow for better readability and mouse clicks
- You can add bots before marking your own player as "Ready"
- Mouse cursor SHOULD scale with monitor resolution now
- Fixed a few errors around turning camera zoom off & enemy bots shooting through walls
That's all for now, folks!
Please let me know if you run into any issues 😘
Changed files in this update