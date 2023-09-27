 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tanks, But No Tanks update for 27 September 2023

Mouse Friendly Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12300477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there guys and gals - here's an update coming at ya by popular demand.
Apparently y'all like to click stuff - so now you can click stuff!

What's New?

  • All in-game menus are clickable
  • Lobby has been overhauled to allow for better readability and mouse clicks
  • You can add bots before marking your own player as "Ready"
  • Mouse cursor SHOULD scale with monitor resolution now
  • Fixed a few errors around turning camera zoom off & enemy bots shooting through walls

That's all for now, folks!

Please let me know if you run into any issues 😘

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1631632
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link