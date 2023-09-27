Mouse Friendly Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12300477 · Last edited 27 September 2023 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey there guys and gals - here's an update coming at ya by popular demand.

Apparently y'all like to click stuff - so now you can click stuff!

What's New?

All in-game menus are clickable

Lobby has been overhauled to allow for better readability and mouse clicks

You can add bots before marking your own player as "Ready"

Mouse cursor SHOULD scale with monitor resolution now

scale with monitor resolution now Fixed a few errors around turning camera zoom off & enemy bots shooting through walls

That's all for now, folks!

Please let me know if you run into any issues 😘