Beat Saber v1.32.0 Update with Linkin Park x Mike Shinoda Music Pack Released

Linkin Park and Mike Shinoda are back in Beat Saber with a brand new music pack featuring their new and iconic hits, together with an exclusive unreleased song “Already Over” from Mike Shinoda.

Linkin Park and Mike Shinoda’s music can’t be neatly defined by just one genre, it crosses from nu-metal, to hard rock and hip-hop. Players will have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the following pulsing tracks:

Already Over - Mike Shinoda

Crawling - Linkin Park

Fighting Myself - Linkin Park

In My Head - Mike Shinoda & Kaliee Morgue

Lost - Linkin Park

More The Victim - Linkin Park

Numb/Encore - JAY-Z, Linkin Park

Remember the Name (feat. Styles of Beyond) - Fort Minor

To celebrate the latest launch, we’ve updated the original Linkin Park Music Pack (2020) with an enhanced environment and levels, including Arc & Chain Notes. Players can easily switch between original and new levels. This is available as a free update for anyone who owns the original music pack, players simply need to update their game.

Release Notes:

Added: new Music Pack Linkin Park x Mike Shinoda with 8 new tracks, featuring the exclusive new song “Already Over” by Mike Shinoda

Added: Remastered the Linkin Park Music Pack (original Standard beatmaps now found in Legacy gamemode)

Added: New environment Linkin Park 2.0

Fixed: Black screen issue when the user exits the ‘Settings’ menu by pressing ‘Ok’

Fixed: stages' elements flicker when starting a song in multiplayer

Fixed: Incorrect usernames issue when playing in a custom Multiplayer lobby with one or more spectators

Fixed: Main Menu screen stuttering and distortion when first loading up the application after the Warning Screen

Fixed: Remastered and two of the newest ‘The Weekend’ songs' bring up an 'Error Loading Data' and become unavailable after the user goes into the 'Settings' menu and presses 'OK'.

Fixed: “Waiting for players” message appears head locked when loading into Multiplayer

Fixed: Not loading ColorW in environments

[Level Editor]