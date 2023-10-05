Beat Saber v1.32.0 Update with Linkin Park x Mike Shinoda Music Pack Released

Linkin Park and Mike Shinoda are back in Beat Saber with a brand new music pack featuring their new and iconic hits, together with an exclusive unreleased song “Already Over” from Mike Shinoda.
Linkin Park and Mike Shinoda’s music can’t be neatly defined by just one genre, it crosses from nu-metal, to hard rock and hip-hop. Players will have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the following pulsing tracks:
- Already Over - Mike Shinoda
- Crawling - Linkin Park
- Fighting Myself - Linkin Park
- In My Head - Mike Shinoda & Kaliee Morgue
- Lost - Linkin Park
- More The Victim - Linkin Park
- Numb/Encore - JAY-Z, Linkin Park
- Remember the Name (feat. Styles of Beyond) - Fort Minor
To celebrate the latest launch, we’ve updated the original Linkin Park Music Pack (2020) with an enhanced environment and levels, including Arc & Chain Notes. Players can easily switch between original and new levels. This is available as a free update for anyone who owns the original music pack, players simply need to update their game.
Release Notes:
- Added: new Music Pack Linkin Park x Mike Shinoda with 8 new tracks, featuring the exclusive new song “Already Over” by Mike Shinoda
- Added: Remastered the Linkin Park Music Pack (original Standard beatmaps now found in Legacy gamemode)
- Added: New environment Linkin Park 2.0
- Fixed: Black screen issue when the user exits the ‘Settings’ menu by pressing ‘Ok’
- Fixed: stages' elements flicker when starting a song in multiplayer
- Fixed: Incorrect usernames issue when playing in a custom Multiplayer lobby with one or more spectators
- Fixed: Main Menu screen stuttering and distortion when first loading up the application after the Warning Screen
- Fixed: Remastered and two of the newest ‘The Weekend’ songs' bring up an 'Error Loading Data' and become unavailable after the user goes into the 'Settings' menu and presses 'OK'.
- Fixed: “Waiting for players” message appears head locked when loading into Multiplayer
- Fixed: Not loading ColorW in environments
[Level Editor]
- Added: Simple support for Legacy Characteristic
- Fixed: The Beatmap editor prompt message is head locked towards the top of the user's sight, hard to read
- Fixed: Headlocked VR camera
Changed files in this update