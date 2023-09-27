 Skip to content

ZomWick update for 27 September 2023

Build 0.1.52 Patch Notes

Build 12300247 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change log

  • Fixed options menu and sound problems.
  • "Continue Game" button no longer opens options menu when you finish the game
  • Fixed some placement problems.
  • Various very small game balance changes in level times.

