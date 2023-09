Share · View all patches · Build 12300211 · Last edited 27 September 2023 – 21:09:23 UTC by Wendy

This update fixes the following issues:

An error when displaying prices at x10 and x100

Window resizing when resetting the game

Missing characters in the leaderboard names

And also added the option to save the game anytime by pressing Ctrl + S or Ctrl + G

That's all for now, thanks for everything!

And don't forget to check my upcoming idle clicker Idling Gears coming soon:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2285820/Idling_Gears/