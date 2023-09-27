 Skip to content

REMEDIUM update for 27 September 2023

Update notes for 27 September

Build 12300133 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Show all respawn points on global map
  • Fix controling map on Gamepad
  • Couple of fixes in HUD
  • Fixes in Menus textures / controls

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1659091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1659092
  • Loading history…
