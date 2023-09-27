Patch 1 Now Live!

Our first patch is now live! Here are the changes:
- RERUNNER Points Store is live
- Improved keyboard controls in RUNNER MAKER
- Added ability to start from checkpoints in RUNNER MAKER
- General RUNNER MAKER bug fixes
- Made improvements to browsing, filtering, and sorting community levels
- After playing a level, it returns you to that level in the Browse Levels menu
- Made difficulty ratings more accurate
- Made filtering and sorting work more reliably
- Other general improvements
- Added Like/Favorite to Challenge Complete for community levels
- Level of the Day/Week fixes
- Added Steam Deck iconography in Settings (Nintendo iconography coming soon)
- Optimized dx11 compatibility mode
- Eased requirements for the WELL.DESIGNED achievement
- Softened PERFECT difficulty in BIT.TRIP RUNNER Retro 1-5
- General bug fixes
- Cosmetic fixes in some menus
- Settings save/load fixes
Changed files in this update