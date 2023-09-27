 Skip to content

BIT.TRIP RERUNNER update for 27 September 2023

Patch 1 Now Live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our first patch is now live! Here are the changes:

  • RERUNNER Points Store is live
  • Improved keyboard controls in RUNNER MAKER
  • Added ability to start from checkpoints in RUNNER MAKER
  • General RUNNER MAKER bug fixes
  • Made improvements to browsing, filtering, and sorting community levels
  • After playing a level, it returns you to that level in the Browse Levels menu
  • Made difficulty ratings more accurate
  • Made filtering and sorting work more reliably
  • Other general improvements
  • Added Like/Favorite to Challenge Complete for community levels
  • Level of the Day/Week fixes
  • Added Steam Deck iconography in Settings (Nintendo iconography coming soon)
  • Optimized dx11 compatibility mode
  • Eased requirements for the WELL.DESIGNED achievement
  • Softened PERFECT difficulty in BIT.TRIP RUNNER Retro 1-5
  • General bug fixes
  • Cosmetic fixes in some menus
  • Settings save/load fixes

