9/27/30 Patch notes- Area names added to Maps!

- Area names now display on the in game map when the player gets near
- Animations will now be canceled if inventory is opened during the action
- Matchmaking timer now hidden when chat is visible
- Fixed Cyclone Counter not parrying or dealing damage properly
- Fixed party members not being able to ready for Cursed Catacombs quick launch
- Fixed localization text bugs for Death and Extract screens
- Fixed UI error when the Lost island button were displaying the “Purchase the Mercenary Edition” message when they shouldn’t
- Fixed Cursed Catacombs not consistently spawning corrupted zombies, mini asuras, and malformed nagas correctly
- Fixed zombies spawning inside each other in the prologue
