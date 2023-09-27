 Skip to content

Expedition Agartha update for 27 September 2023

9/27/30 Patch notes- Area names added to Maps!

Last edited by Wendy

  • Area names now display on the in game map when the player gets near
  • Animations will now be canceled if inventory is opened during the action
  • Matchmaking timer now hidden when chat is visible
  • Fixed Cyclone Counter not parrying or dealing damage properly
  • Fixed party members not being able to ready for Cursed Catacombs quick launch
  • Fixed localization text bugs for Death and Extract screens
  • Fixed UI error when the Lost island button were displaying the “Purchase the Mercenary Edition” message when they shouldn’t
  • Fixed Cursed Catacombs not consistently spawning corrupted zombies, mini asuras, and malformed nagas correctly
  • Fixed zombies spawning inside each other in the prologue

