Update 34 - World Map Improvements

Hey Everyone,

Today we are happy to bring you a solid update 34 that greatly improves gameplay experience on the world map, as well as brings improvements to most areas of the game.

Game`s difficulty and overall flow has been greatly reworked - to make startup a lot easier, but then to quickly crank up difficulty, with world map AI being a lot more aggressive and intelligent.

We ve also reworked how personal time is used to enter RTS mode, it s now capped, but a lot more powerful.

In addition we have various world map GUI improvements as well. And finally - we have resolved couple of issues where world map AI was cheating to keep up with the player. New realistic approach makes AI have weak spots, but it makes up for it in other ways now.

Hope you`ll enjoy the new and improved gameplay flow and experience. With that said - lets take a closer look at what update 34 has in store: