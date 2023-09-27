Update 34 - World Map Improvements

Hey Everyone,
Today we are happy to bring you a solid update 34 that greatly improves gameplay experience on the world map, as well as brings improvements to most areas of the game.
Game`s difficulty and overall flow has been greatly reworked - to make startup a lot easier, but then to quickly crank up difficulty, with world map AI being a lot more aggressive and intelligent.
We
ve also reworked how personal time is used to enter RTS mode, its now capped, but a lot more powerful.
In addition we have various world map GUI improvements as well. And finally - we have resolved couple of issues where world map AI was cheating to keep up with the player. New realistic approach makes AI have weak spots, but it makes up for it in other ways now.
Hope you`ll enjoy the new and improved gameplay flow and experience. With that said - lets take a closer look at what update 34 has in store:
- Major improvements to world map AI sending armies to attack the player
- Kingdoms located far away on the world map will also attack the player now
- Various improvements to logic behind world map AI
- Personal time used to enter towns is now capped at 20 minutes
- Fixed various exploits related to persona time
- Decreased the cost of basic buildings like lumber camp
- Greatly increased starting resources for new campaigns
- Removed the extreme grind from early game
- Reworked mechanics of world map AI town capture
- When AI captures a town it sets a realistically small garrison and not a full stack as before
- Improvements to world map town GUI
- When selecting towns on the world map camera will no longer auto-center
- Tax rate on towns GUI now increased and decreased in increments of 10 – saving a lot of clicks
Changed files in this update