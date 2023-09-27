Update 43 - Key Fixes and Improvements

Hey Everyone,
We have a really great update in store today. Have been spending a lot of time playing the game lately and also going through the forums to help identify the areas that needed improvement as well as to find and fix the last of remaining bugs - and this update goes a long way towards making MKW be funner to play.
With this update we`ve covered a lot of key areas - from world map gameplay to sieges, tutorial improvements, GUI and much more.
Lets take a look at what today`s update 44 has in store, please note that I only list the larger changes:
- Reworked mechanics of world map AI town capture
- When AI captures a town it sets a realistically small garrison and not a full stack as before
- Improvements to world map town GUI
- When selecting towns on the world map camera will no longer auto-center
- Tax rate on towns GUI now increased and decreased in increments of 10 – saving a lot of clicks
- A lot of polish to tutorial level 2
- Reworked timing and sped of tutorial level 4
- Rebalanced hit point of siege units
- Collecting taxes upsets population a lot less now, up to 40% less
- Increased movement speed for Battering Rams – this helps making sieges play out faster
- Significantly more wood can be gathered by peasants from each tree
- Fixed situation where town defenders would run out of wood within minutes of a siege
