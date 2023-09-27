Update 43 - Key Fixes and Improvements

Hey Everyone,

We have a really great update in store today. Have been spending a lot of time playing the game lately and also going through the forums to help identify the areas that needed improvement as well as to find and fix the last of remaining bugs - and this update goes a long way towards making MKW be funner to play.

With this update we`ve covered a lot of key areas - from world map gameplay to sieges, tutorial improvements, GUI and much more.

Lets take a look at what today`s update 44 has in store, please note that I only list the larger changes: