Post-Update Hotfix 1 is Now Live

The first post-update hotfix is now available. It addresses some common bugs, improves bookmark navigation, and more. Full patch notes below:
- Bookmark navigation has been improved.
- Added a mechanism to repeat achievement uploads if they fail. If you believe the game missed an achievement, run it again after updating.
- Added more animations to Edgar in the mirror, characters in the dungeon, vampires, Prince Charming with frogs, and the Queen with the Knight.
- Subgoal solutions in multi-goal levels are now clickable too. This will reveal a valid solution for a previously-solved puzzle.
- Improved feedback in devil levels.
- Major Fix: Stamps should (hopefully) no longer disappear under any circumstances!
- Fix: achievement timing has been improved to help Steam show notifications in a timely manner.
- Fix: removed a bad solution for "Queen beheads all men."
- Fix: removed a bad solution to "Spouses reject each other."
- Fix: stopped the detective from shooting the Devil.
- Fix: occasional crown unlock bug has been fixed.
- Fix: Improved Duke's behavior, as he was being too gullible about the toy gun.
- Levels Removed: "Queens suffers four tragedies" and "Resurrection" have been temporarily removed while they are being fixed. Expect them to be added back into the game soon.
It's been great seeing so many of you get back into Storyteller with yesterday's update. Thanks for playing!
