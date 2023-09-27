 Skip to content

Empire Chronicles update for 27 September 2023

Empire Chronicles (Version 1.0.3) - Minor Update

  • Bug Fix: Entrance to the crow's nest was bugged in Kranoa.
  • Bug Fix: Fixed a pathing issue entering the Belemdar's Cathedral from the sewers
  • Bug Fix: Seratos house in Kranoa was missing a door.
  • Bug Fix: Catching broken barrels with fishing rods would cause a crash.
  • Bug Fix: Removed an invisible wall from blackwood farmhouse.
  • Bug Fix: Moved the Merry Dagger Tavern basement stairs to make them more accessible.
  • Bug Fix: In barter window moved the inventory numbers to the left to allow more room for currency.
  • Bug Fix: Jarod's fishing quest can be now also be completed with fish caught off the farm.
  • Bug Fix: Added some extra fallback code when trying to craft invalid recipes.
  • Bug Fix: Phoenix Ring are now properly destroyed on death.
  • Bug Fix: Crow's nest in Kranoa was missing lights in the night time.

