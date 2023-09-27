Empire Chronicles (Version 1.0.3) - Minor Update
- Bug Fix: Entrance to the crow's nest was bugged in Kranoa.
- Bug Fix: Fixed a pathing issue entering the Belemdar's Cathedral from the sewers
- Bug Fix: Seratos house in Kranoa was missing a door.
- Bug Fix: Catching broken barrels with fishing rods would cause a crash.
- Bug Fix: Removed an invisible wall from blackwood farmhouse.
- Bug Fix: Moved the Merry Dagger Tavern basement stairs to make them more accessible.
- Bug Fix: In barter window moved the inventory numbers to the left to allow more room for currency.
- Bug Fix: Jarod's fishing quest can be now also be completed with fish caught off the farm.
- Bug Fix: Added some extra fallback code when trying to craft invalid recipes.
- Bug Fix: Phoenix Ring are now properly destroyed on death.
- Bug Fix: Crow's nest in Kranoa was missing lights in the night time.
