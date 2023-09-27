Underground Blossom - Update 1.1.3

After working on the game for over a year it was so awesome to see so many players already enjoy Underground Blossom today. Thanks so much for that!

We’re working hard to respond to everyone and address the issues that some of you have found. With this update, we have fixed several issues including the disappearing cubes bug! In the patch notes below you can read more about what we’ve improved.

If you were effected by the disappearing cube bug it unfortunately means you will have to reset the game and play through it again. We have tried really hard to come up with a solution to work around this but it was simply not possible. Please reach out to our support [at] rustylake.com email and mention this bug to see if we can do anything for you.

If you are experiencing any other issues please reach out to us on our Discord!

Patch Notes 1.1.3

Disappearing cubes no longer disappear!

Fixed duplicate cubes in inventory

Wallet Sorrow Cross fix

Translation issues fixed

Laura School St visual error

Several other bug fixes

Enjoy your ride!