 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga update for 27 September 2023

Version 1.10.2 Small fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12299554 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Protag gender graphics in cutscenes fixed
-Steam saves now generate a backup in the backup folder (appdata/roaming/nephilim)
-Many RU localization fixes
-The game no longer launches in too large a resolution for Steam Deck

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1488201 Depot 1488201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link