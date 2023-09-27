-Protag gender graphics in cutscenes fixed
-Steam saves now generate a backup in the backup folder (appdata/roaming/nephilim)
-Many RU localization fixes
-The game no longer launches in too large a resolution for Steam Deck
Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga update for 27 September 2023
Version 1.10.2 Small fixes
