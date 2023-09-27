 Skip to content

MAJOR Counter-Strike 2 update for 27 September 2023

Release Notes for 9/27/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12299470 · Last edited by xPaw

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ COUNTER-STRIKE 2 ]

  • Counter-Strike 2 is now available and free to play

  • Season One of Premier has begun

[ GAMEPLAY ]

  • Enabled Competitive matchmaking

  • Enabled Wingman matchmaking

  • Enabled Private Matchmaking

  • Added Training Day, a brief introductory experience for brand new players

  • Improved player-against-player movement collision

  • Improved consistency of bullet penetration

  • Player reflections in water are now occluded by smoke

  • Molotov fire now floats above the water

  • Fixed character ambient occlusion being visible through walls

  • C4 bomb lights don't reflect through walls

  • Fixed some rare cases of viewmodel lighting corruption

  • Adjusted smoke behavior to cover cases where smoke would stop less than a player's height above the ground

  • Fix various bugs with switching teams in the middle of offline Deathmatch

  • Fixed Famas reloading too early

  • Chickens can finally fall off Vertigo

[ SOUND ]

  • Added the new CS2 default music kit

  • Added new audio customization settings

  • Various mix tweaks and adjustments

  • Various bug fixes related to music kits

  • Updated the game startup sound

  • Added background ambience to main menu scenes

  • Restored the clutch_mode_toggle function

  • Fixed a bug where sometimes c4 defuse and planting sounds could not be heard in certain locations

  • Fixed some surfaces being incorrectly tagged causing incorrect footstep sounds in certain locations

  • Fixed a bug where attackers could not hear headshot feedback through wallbangs or smokes

  • Body damage feedback for attackers will now play within the same distance as it does for onlookers through smokes and wallbangs

  • Fixed a bug where scoping in affected directional sound

  • First person damage sounds are now more impactful

  • Removed several legacy audio convars that existed in CS:GO but never had an effect in CS2

[ ANIMATION ]

  • Adjusted character additive lean animation

  • Adjusted jump animation, particularly when repeatedly jumping

  • Adjusted jiggle-peeking animation

  • Adjusted animated character head position relative to camera position

  • Added bullet belt to negev

  • Reduced foot sliding when carrying slower weapons

  • Fixed character momentarily standing during crouch-planting animation

  • Fixed incorrect viewmodel deploy speeds

  • Fixed pops in some weapon inspect animations

  • Inspecting weapons may now interrupt deploy animation

[ MATCHMAKING ]

  • When one or more party members get convicted of cheating and permanently banned, all their associates will be penalized with loss of Profile Rank and CS Rating

  • In Premier, players with a very high established CS Rating are not allowed to party with accounts that do not have an established CS Rating

[ MAPS ]

  • Various bug fixes and tweaks for all shipped maps

  • Adjusted vertical audio occlusion boundaries in Nuke and Vertigo

  • Added an extra bell in Inferno

  • Casual and Deathmatch maps are now separated into multiple map groups

[ MISC ]

  • CS:GO Players who started playing more than a week ago will receive a commemorative CS:GO coin and CS:GO Music Kit

  • Added Store tab to main menu

  • Enabled all interactions with inventory items

  • Replaced weekly drops with a weekly Care Package. Choose from weapon cases, weapon finishes, and graffiti

  • Added demo playback support

  • Added the ability to favorite and shuffle loadout items

  • Added new item icons

  • Office and Vertigo are available as main menu scenery

  • Various updates for weapon finishes, including fixing overly strong wear on several Custom Paint Job finishes

  • Reworked Phoenix Street Soldier balaclava texture to resolve visibility issues

  • Enabled animated eyes on agent character models

[ WORKSHOP TOOLS ]

  • Game clients running in workshop tools mode are not allowed to connect to VAC secure game servers

  • Added an all-new help system featuring contextually relevant guides and information. Guides include gray scale value ranges for alpha channel masking, paint-by-number mask color assignments based on current finish type, and much more!

  • Removed dynamic props from solid color inspect backgrounds

