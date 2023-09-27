Release Notes for 9/27/2023

[ COUNTER-STRIKE 2 ]

Season One of Premier has begun

Counter-Strike 2 is now available and free to play

[ GAMEPLAY ]

Fix various bugs with switching teams in the middle of offline Deathmatch

Adjusted smoke behavior to cover cases where smoke would stop less than a player's height above the ground

Molotov fire now floats above the water

Player reflections in water are now occluded by smoke

Added Training Day, a brief introductory experience for brand new players

[ SOUND ]

Added the new CS2 default music kit

Added new audio customization settings

Various mix tweaks and adjustments

Various bug fixes related to music kits

Updated the game startup sound

Added background ambience to main menu scenes

Restored the clutch_mode_toggle function

Fixed a bug where sometimes c4 defuse and planting sounds could not be heard in certain locations

Fixed some surfaces being incorrectly tagged causing incorrect footstep sounds in certain locations

Fixed a bug where attackers could not hear headshot feedback through wallbangs or smokes

Body damage feedback for attackers will now play within the same distance as it does for onlookers through smokes and wallbangs

Fixed a bug where scoping in affected directional sound

First person damage sounds are now more impactful