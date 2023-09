Beta Branch v.2.10.d Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

[You can access this build from the releasebeta Branch on Steam]

FIXED

⦁ The Heist stage wouldn't complete if you tried leaving as a Creber clone.

⦁ Dead Creber Clones would come back to life when moving between some street areas in Contract missions.

⦁ Creber Clones were retiring themselves when you used the train car ladders in Fast Track.

⦁ Hirelings were resurrecting between rooms.

⦁ Creber clone count indicator wasn't updating between waves.