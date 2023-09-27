- The game content playback in the game round is changed from automatic to manual, that is, every time the player clicks the "Continue" button, the next piece of content will be played.
- The game mechanism of the sacrifice ending has been modified. Now after the player character is sacrificed, the player can choose to play the ending directly or continue the game, but the inevitable events triggered by subsequent games will no longer have results and trigger events will no longer be triggered.
- The location labels of the stage maps in the game round will no longer be hidden after a delay of 0.5 seconds. Instead, they will be hidden after the player clicks the "Continue" button to promote the development of the plot.
- Correct the settings-after adjusting the volume of music and sound effects, enter the setting interface again to find the position of the volume slider of music and sound effects.
长征1934-1936 update for 27 September 2023
Updated on September 28, 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
