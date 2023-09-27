 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Escort Simulator 2 update for 27 September 2023

Escort Simulator 2 Minor Updatev1.35.01

Share · View all patches · Build 12299324 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Escort Simulator 2 Minor Updatev1.35.01

  • Fixed bug with double sex toy purchases in Sex shop
  • Added new level up particle system in sex scene
  • Fixed bug XP bar fill not updating in certain sex scene game modes

Changed files in this update

Escort Simulator 2 Content Depot 1857021
  • Loading history…
Escort Simulator 2 MAC Depot 1857022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link