New Update + DISCOUNT! Enemy Dash Indicators, Bug Fixes, and More!

Hi everyone!

I just pushed up an update to the beta branch that fixes a few things, and adds some much requested features!

Anyways, you can find the patch notes below:

Beta 1.1.1 Patch Notes

Added an arrow indicator to all dashing enemies to make it even clearer when they're about to dash, and what direction they're dashing in.

Changed the dash enemy AI to make it such that the dash direction is determined when the enemy starts dashing, instead of when the charge is finished. This should make it much easier to avoid dashing enemies.

Fixed bug that made dashing at the wall at high speeds clip out of bounds.

Fixed bug that made it such that you were sometimes unable to increase your max dash count with the new items.

Much increased the max dash limit to the point where it should be unreachable in normal playthroughs.

Fixed some localization bugs that made it such that some items had the wrong descriptions.

In case you don't know how to access the beta branch, follow the steps below:

Right click on the game in your Steam library.

Open Properties.

Click on Betas.

Select the "testing" branch.

That's it! There should be no code required or anything to access it. If you want to switch to the base version of the game, do the same thing again but select "default branch" as your selected branch.

