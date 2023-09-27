 Skip to content

Galactic Civilizations IV update for 27 September 2023

v1.9 Early Access Update - Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Early Access Update v1.9 adds the Modding Workshop, Galactapedia, Missions, and New Civilization

Highlighted Features:

  • NEW! Korath Civilization: The Korath Clan returns, vicious as ever!
  • NEW! Modding Workshop: Players can now browse, download, and manage custom community created content.
  • NEW! Galactapedia: An in-game encyclopedia of concepts and terms.
  • NEW! Missions: Curated challenges on a custom galaxy and win conditions.
  • Sector Bonus: You now earn a Bonus for owning a Sector.
  • Consequence Events: Events where your choices early on have effects much later.
  • Culture Trait Update: Added powerful new "Capstone" traits to set your Civilization on the path to victory.
  • More Civilization Focused Content: Unique tech, planetary improvements, and other content based on Civilization abilities, biology, and culture.
  • Major quality of life improvements, including Auto-Asteroid Mining, a Monthly Summary screen, minimizing event windows, etc.
  • Big AI Update: Improved decision-making, reduced nagging, enhanced economic management, and more responsive to wartime circumstance.
  • Improved galaxy generation, including larger maps.
  • Tons of crash fixes.
  • Tons of bug fixes.
  • Much much more!

View the full changelog here

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1357210/Galactic_Civilizations_IV/

