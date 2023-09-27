v1.9 Early Access Update - Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova

Early Access Update v1.9 adds the Modding Workshop, Galactapedia, Missions, and New Civilization
Highlighted Features:
- NEW! Korath Civilization: The Korath Clan returns, vicious as ever!
- NEW! Modding Workshop: Players can now browse, download, and manage custom community created content.
- NEW! Galactapedia: An in-game encyclopedia of concepts and terms.
- NEW! Missions: Curated challenges on a custom galaxy and win conditions.
- Sector Bonus: You now earn a Bonus for owning a Sector.
- Consequence Events: Events where your choices early on have effects much later.
- Culture Trait Update: Added powerful new "Capstone" traits to set your Civilization on the path to victory.
- More Civilization Focused Content: Unique tech, planetary improvements, and other content based on Civilization abilities, biology, and culture.
- Major quality of life improvements, including Auto-Asteroid Mining, a Monthly Summary screen, minimizing event windows, etc.
- Big AI Update: Improved decision-making, reduced nagging, enhanced economic management, and more responsive to wartime circumstance.
- Improved galaxy generation, including larger maps.
- Tons of crash fixes.
- Tons of bug fixes.
- Much much more!
View the full changelog here
