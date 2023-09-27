- Fixed an issue with previews for sprite layers.
- Fixed offsets for items in first person mode.
- Added an idle and falling animation that can be configured on characters.
- Updated 2D sample project.
- Updated Avalonia/.NET versions (sorry for the large download) to hopefully address some OSX issues.
- Updated lo-bit resources:
- Character NPC World Sprites - Townies, Shop Keepers, Bertimus Maximus
- Side View Battlers - Spider, Toad, Goon
- Side View Battlers - Updated Shtap to have a more complete motions list.
- Front View Battlers - Spider, Toad, Ghost, Goon
- Tiles - Prefabs Desert Buildings, 2 new City Buildings
RPG Architect update for 27 September 2023
Bug Fixes and Feature/Project/Resource Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
