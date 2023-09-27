 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 27 September 2023

Bug Fixes and Feature/Project/Resource Updates

Build 12299233 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed an issue with previews for sprite layers.
  • Fixed offsets for items in first person mode.
  • Added an idle and falling animation that can be configured on characters.
  • Updated 2D sample project.
  • Updated Avalonia/.NET versions (sorry for the large download) to hopefully address some OSX issues.
  • Updated lo-bit resources:
  • Character NPC World Sprites - Townies, Shop Keepers, Bertimus Maximus
  • Side View Battlers - Spider, Toad, Goon
  • Side View Battlers - Updated Shtap to have a more complete motions list.
  • Front View Battlers - Spider, Toad, Ghost, Goon
  • Tiles - Prefabs Desert Buildings, 2 new City Buildings

