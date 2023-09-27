1.4.4 Bug fixes and balancing

Things fixed:
-Light flickering indefinitely after hunt
-Ghost not having grace period
Things changed:
-Grace period base went from 40->50 seconds
The function: gracePeriod = 50f / Mathf.Clamp(difficulty, 1f, 2f);
-Lowered ghost hunt speed from 110 to 100
-Lowered ghost idle speed from 100 to 70
-Made hiding spots have less probability of breaking
I changed the divider of difficulty to 4 instead of 3. This will make difficulty not influence the breaking chance as much, so hopefully hiding spots on doom are not insta-destroyed anymore
chance = Random.Range(0, (int)((75 / (difficulty / 4)) - TAR));
